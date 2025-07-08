Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Wimbledon 2025 as Novak Djokovic advances to quarter-finals

Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were seen enjoying the royal hospitality of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday (July 7). The cricket legend, who recently stepped away from Test cricket, made a stylish appearance at the Centre Court to watch tennis star Novak Djokovic take on Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the men’s singles round of 16 match. Djokovic started the game by losing the first set 1-6. But he bounced back to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, and 6-4, proving once again why he is one of the greats.

Kohli, sitting with Anushka, cheered for every stroke and Djokovic’s fighting spirit. On Instagram, he summed it up perfectly by describing Djokovic as a “gladiator” and saying, “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator. @djokernole.” To which Novak replied, “Thank you for supporting.”

The match also caught the eyes of other sports stars like Joe Root, Roger Federer and James Anderson, making the atmosphere even more electric. For Kohli, the trip to London was a chance to relax after his recent victory in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He had just celebrated winning the title before he flew to London for some quality family time, followed by an exciting day at Wimbledon.

Adding to cricket, Kohli also gave a shout-out to India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, who had delivered an outstanding performance with a whopping 430-run score in the Edgbaston Test against England. Kohli praised his team on social media for their fighting spirit and special efforts by bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, who became the second Indian pacer to pick up a 10-wicket haul on English soil.