'Tennis lovers will...': PM Narendra Modi sends HEARTFELT letter to tennis star Sania Mirza on her retirement

Indian tennis great Sania Mirza, who played her retirement match on March 5, in a tweet, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a letter of appreciation. The PM sent a deeply-moving letter to the tennis star, writing how she inspired other women to pursue a career in sports and that she has left an indelible mark on Indian sports.

"Tennis lovers will find it difficult to fathom that you will not be playing professionally now onwards. But, through your career as one of India's best tennis players, you have left an indelible mark on Indian sports, inspiring the coming generation of athletes.

When you announced a "Life Update" on 13th January, you wonderfully expressed your journey from a six-year-old who had to literally fight her way to the courts to a world class tennis player in the subsequent years. You wrote about how the biggest honour for you has been to win medals for India. I can say that you are India's pride, whose success has filled the hearts and minds of every Indian with utmost joy," read the letter.

Mirza, moved by the letter and the gesture, took to Twitter and thanked PM Modi.

"I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words .I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud . Thank you for your support," read her Tweet.

I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words .I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud . Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/8q2kZ2LZEN — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2023 ×

Sania Mirza had announced her retirement last year and holds numerous records to her name. Among the notable records, Sania is the only Indian woman to win a WTA title and she has done that twice. Mirza has also won three grand slam titles in women's doubles and mixed doubles each. She also was the number player in the doubles category - the first Indian woman to do so.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE