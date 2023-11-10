Tennis: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka to make eagerly awaited comeback in Brisbane

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will make her eagerly anticipated return to tennis at the Brisbane International in Australia, organisers said on Friday. Starting on the last day of December, the Brisbane tournament is a warm-up for the Australian Open Grand Slam starting in mid-January.

The 26-year-old former world number one Osaka gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has not played on tour since September 2022, having also struggled with her mental health and the pressures of tennis.

"I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can't wait to return," Japan's Osaka said. "The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer."