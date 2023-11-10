LIVE TV
Rugby: Ireland wing Andrew Conway retires at 32 due to knee injury

Reuters
Bengaluru, India Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Ireland wing Andrew Conway has retired from professional rugby at the age of 32 due to a knee injury, his club Munster said on Thursday. Conway earned 30 Ireland caps and scored 15 tries, including two in last year's Six Nations as they won the Triple Crown and finished runners-up to France. He also played 150 games for Munster, scoring 50 tries.

"Unfortunately, I have been advised to retire from professional rugby because of a knee injury," Conway said in a statement, adding that an "incredible amount of work" had been put in by medical staff to try to get him back to full fitness.

"Playing for Ireland was my dream come true. Singing the national anthem with my team mates, watched on by family and friends was the proudest I’ve ever been."

