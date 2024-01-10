Tennis - Aus Open 2024: Sumit Nagal makes a mark with impressive win over Geoffrey Blancaneaux in qualifiers

Indian star Sumit Nagal went past France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the Australian Open 2024 qualifiers on Wednesday (Jan 10) to advance ahead, in his quest to make it to the main draw of the upcoming Grand Slam Down Under. Nagal defeated the Frenchman 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted nearly two hours (1 hour and 46 minutes). Nagal will now gear up to face Australia's Edward Winter in his next encounter.

Talking about the first set, Nagal started off on an impressive note. He looked good from the word go and, hence, took a 4-1 lead. There was some late fightback from his opposition but it wasn't enough as the 26-year-old Indian star clinched the opening set without dropping much sweat. In the second set, the contest was more evenly-fought which saw the scoreline reading 5-5. It seemed that the second and penultimate set would stretch to the tiebreaker before Nagal ended the match with a 7-5 lead.