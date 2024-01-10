Tennis - Aus Open 2024: Sumit Nagal makes a mark with impressive win over Geoffrey Blancaneaux in qualifiers
Story highlights
Australia Open 2024: Indian star Sumit Nagal made a mark with an impressive win over Frenchman Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the qualifiers with a 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday (Jan 10).
Australia Open 2024: Indian star Sumit Nagal made a mark with an impressive win over Frenchman Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the qualifiers with a 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday (Jan 10).
Indian star Sumit Nagal went past France's Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the Australian Open 2024 qualifiers on Wednesday (Jan 10) to advance ahead, in his quest to make it to the main draw of the upcoming Grand Slam Down Under. Nagal defeated the Frenchman 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted nearly two hours (1 hour and 46 minutes). Nagal will now gear up to face Australia's Edward Winter in his next encounter.
Talking about the first set, Nagal started off on an impressive note. He looked good from the word go and, hence, took a 4-1 lead. There was some late fightback from his opposition but it wasn't enough as the 26-year-old Indian star clinched the opening set without dropping much sweat. In the second set, the contest was more evenly-fought which saw the scoreline reading 5-5. It seemed that the second and penultimate set would stretch to the tiebreaker before Nagal ended the match with a 7-5 lead.
Also read: EXPLAINED | Why Novak Djokovic is favourite to win Australian Open 2024 men’s singles title
Nagal, who remains the only Indian to win a set over Swiss maestro Roger Federer when he achieved the rare feat during the 2019 US Open, will now face Winter in the next round of the qualifiers. The youngster, who ranks 122nd in the world, played the main draw of the Australian Open in 2021. Back then, he lost 2-6, 5-7, 3- to Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in the opening round. He will like to reach the main draw this time around as well and try to go beyond the first round. His best ever performance remains when he reached the second round of the US Open in 2020. He will certainly aim to better that run in Melbourne during 2024's maiden Grand Slam event.