Tennis: Anett Kontaveit to call it quits after Wimbledon 2023 due to back injury

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high of number two in the world last year, said she is retiring at the age of 27 due to a degenerative back injury and will play her final tournament at Wimbledon next month. Kontaveit cut her 2022 season short in October and took another two-month break in February to focus on the issue.

"After several doctor's visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field. "I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player - to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon."