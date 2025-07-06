/Teen star Suryavanshi not content with Youth ODI ton record, eyes maiden 200 in next match against ENG U-19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is raising the bar for himself. After breaking the Youth ODI hundred record just lately by hitting the quickest ton in this category (in 52 balls) against England Under-19 on Saturday (Jul 5), he aims to take it to the next level. The 14-year-old prodigy broke the internet with his blistering hundred in the UK, helping India Under-19 win the match (by 55 runs) and the series. Having made headlines with his blockbuster IPL debut this season, Vaibhav has turned heads.

After his 143 off 78 balls batting first in Worcester, which included ten massive sixes and 13 fours, Vaibhav plans to up his game in the final match of the series on Monday (Jul 7). In the latest video released by the BCCI, Vaibhav shared his next goal, which is to score his maiden double hundred in white-ball cricket.

"I will try to score 200 next time. I'll try to play all 50 overs because the more runs I score, the more my team will benefit," Suryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI.

Watch Vaibhav's quickest Youth ODI hundred -

Suryavanshi was also in attendance at Edgbaston in Birmingham during India’s second Test against England. He saw his idol and newly-appointed Team India Test captain Shubman Gill complete his maiden double hundred in the red-ball format. Gill hit his career-best 269 in the first innings, helping India score a massive first-innings total (587).



Besides, reflecting on his record-breaking hundred against England U-19, Vaibhav revealed he wasn’t aware of the record until the team manager broke the news to him.



"I didn't know I had made a record. Team manager Ankit sir told me that I have... I was very inspired by him [Shubman Gill] because I saw the game," he said. "Even after scoring 100 and 200, he kept at it and took the game forward. So, I also had it in mind that I could have batted for longer because there was a lot of time, 20 overs were left. I could have extended my innings, but there was a shot that I couldn't connect 100% which is why I got out; otherwise, I would have tried to bat as long as him."

