/Teen sensation Anahat Singh stuns world no.10, Georgina Kennedy, to win maiden PSA Bronze-level title in Washington

Poised. Focused. Unfazed by the moment. At just 17, Anahat Singh carries herself like someone who knows this is only the beginning. On Sunday (February 2), in Washington, the Indian prodigy delivered a performance that felt less like an upset and more like an announcement. Anahat clinched the Squash On Fire Open 2026, winning the biggest title of her young career and her first-ever Professional Squash Association (PSA) Bronze-level title.

Standing in her way was the tournament’s top seed, Georgina Kennedy of England, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and current world no.10. What followed was a masterclass in composure and control. Anahat swept aside the higher-ranked opponent 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-7) in a brisk 26-minute final that showcased her maturity, precision, and fearless shot-making. The match’s turning point came early. Trailing 8-10 in the opening game, Anahat refused to blink.

Four consecutive points later, the momentum had swung decisively. Even when she fell behind again in the second game, the teenager responded with another explosive run, and from that moment on, she never loosened her grip on the contest. By the third game, she raced to a 5-1 lead in under two minutes, leaving Kennedy searching for answers as the Indian closed out the title in emphatic fashion.

Ranked 31st in the world, Anahat’s path to the trophy was anything but easy. After receiving a first-round bye, she outplayed South Africa’s Hayley Ward in the pre-quarters, followed it up with a statement win over Egypt’s second seed Sana Ibrahim in the quarter-finals, and then overcame American star Sabrina Sobhy in the semis to book her place in the final. This win marks Anahat’s 15th PSA title overall, further cementing her status as one of the most exciting young talents in global squash.

Already, her resume boasts being part of India’s maiden Squash World Cup winning team, along with individual honours including Women’s Challenger Player of the Season and a share of the Women’s Young Player of the Season award last year. Still a teenager. Already rewriting expectations. Indian squash isn’t just rising, it’s arriving.