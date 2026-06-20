/Tears of joy! Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's World Cup dream comes true before Uruguay clash - WATCH

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's remarkable World Cup journey reached another emotional milestone on Friday as his mother, Ana Candida Evora, arrived in Miami after securing a US visa, allowing her to watch her son's team face Uruguay on Sunday. Evora traveled from Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, after the US State Department granted her a visa following Vozinha's emotional comments after Cape Verde's stunning 0-0 draw with Spain. The 40-year-old goalkeeper was named Player of the Match after a standout performance that helped his nation earn a memorable result in their World Cup debut.

While Vozinha expressed his happiness that his mother would finally be able to witness him play on football's biggest stage, he emphasised that the team's focus remains on the upcoming Group H clash against Uruguay, a match that could significantly boost Cape Verde's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Video fo Vozinha's mother arriving in Miami

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Evora arrived at Miami International Airport at 3:53 pm local time wearing a pink shirt and smiling as she greeted FIFA-accredited staff. Accompanied by airport and FIFA personnel, she briefly passed through a group of waiting reporters before continuing her journey to reunite with her son. "I want to wish him good luck and a good match," she said. It was unclear whether Evora would immediately make the five-hour trip to Tampa, where Vozinha has been based ahead of Sunday's match, or wait until game day for the reunion.

Netherlands vs Sweden Photograph: (WION)