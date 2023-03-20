Swiss Open 2023 badminton prize money: How much will the winners and runners-up take home?

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: The 2023 Swiss Open is a badminton tournament that will take place in Basel, Switzerland from March 21. The Swiss Open is officially known as Yonex Swiss Open 2023 as per sponsorship reasons. The finals of the tournament will be held on March 26 and the winner will receive prize money of $ 210,000. This will be the eighth tournament in the 2023 BWF World Tour calendar and the third Super 300 event held in the same period. The tournament is organised by Yonex with sanctions from the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, Super 100, Super 750, Super 500 and Super 300. One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Swiss Open 2023 Badminton: Point distribution

Below is the point distribution table for each phase of the tournament based on the BWF point system for the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Winner Runner-up 3/4 5/8 9/16 17/32 7,000 5,950 4,900 3,850 2,750 1,670

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: Prize pool

The total prize money is US$210,000 with the distribution of the prize money in accordance with BWF regulations.

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finals Quarter-finals Last 16 Singles $15,750 $7,980 $3,045 $1,260 $735 Doubles $16,590 $7,980 $2,940 $1,522.50 $787.50

In the last 2022 Swiss Open, Indian ace shuttler, PV Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand to win the women's singles title. Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medalist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Busanan 21-16, 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

In the men’s singles title of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament, Indian badminton player HS Prannoy lost to Jonatan Christie (Indonesia). However, Prannoy suffered a 12-21, 18-21 defeat against Asian Games gold medallist and fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a 48-minute summit clash to finish runner-up.

