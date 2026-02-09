Google Preferred
Super Bowl 2026: WATCH | Seahawks CB Josh Jobe punches Patriots WR Stefon Diggs

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 08:39 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 09:36 IST
Seahawks CB Josh Jobe punches Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Patriots player was already out of bounds when Jobe came in blindsided him. Diggs confronted Jobe quickly after it and the two players got into it really fast, escalating the things. With refs trying to separate two players, Josh Jobe landed a left-hand punch on Diggs.

The Super Bowl LX, on Sunday (Feb 8) between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, saw punches thrown in the fourth quarter of the game but no player was ejected. The incident happened between the Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe and Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs but the refs failed to throw the flag and take any action on the play. Both the players walked out without an repercussion but the league may penalize them in the coming days. Jobe, who threw the punch, is likely get more severe punishment than Diggs for his actions.

Super Bowl 2026: Punches thrown in Seahawks vs Patriots

Early in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, Seahawks CB Jobe was covering Patriots WR Diggs on a route. The Patriots player was already out of bounds when Jobe came in blindsided him. Diggs confronted Jobe quickly after it and the two players got into it really fast, escalating the things. With refs trying to separate two players, Josh Jobe landed a left-hand punch on Diggs but none of the was penalized as the refs had not thrown a flag on the play. Have a look at the moment below:

Seahawks complete 2015 revenge with second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history

The Seahawks had lost in Super Bowl 2015, nearly a decade ago, to New England Patriots and on Sunday (Feb 8), they completed their revenge with 29-13 win on Sunday (Feb 8). This is the second time the Seahawks have won the Super Bowl in the franchise history, and first time after beating Denver Broncos 43-8 at MetLife Stadium in Super Bowl 2014. "It's unbelievable. Everything that has happened in my career, but to do it with this team, I wouldn't want it any other way," said Seahawks QB Darnold after the game. The win, however, is off kicker Jason Myers as much as it is of Seahawks defense for his five field goals - the most ever in a Super Bowl.

