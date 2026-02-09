/Super Bowl 2026: WATCH | Seahawks CB Josh Jobe punches Patriots WR Stefon Diggs

The Super Bowl LX, on Sunday (Feb 8) between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, saw punches thrown in the fourth quarter of the game but no player was ejected. The incident happened between the Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe and Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs but the refs failed to throw the flag and take any action on the play. Both the players walked out without an repercussion but the league may penalize them in the coming days. Jobe, who threw the punch, is likely get more severe punishment than Diggs for his actions.

Super Bowl 2026: Punches thrown in Seahawks vs Patriots

Early in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, Seahawks CB Jobe was covering Patriots WR Diggs on a route. The Patriots player was already out of bounds when Jobe came in blindsided him. Diggs confronted Jobe quickly after it and the two players got into it really fast, escalating the things. With refs trying to separate two players, Josh Jobe landed a left-hand punch on Diggs but none of the was penalized as the refs had not thrown a flag on the play. Have a look at the moment below:

