Sumit Antil shines with Gold in F64 javelin event as Indian contingent enjoys stellar day at Nottwil

India's ace para-athlete Sumit Antil clinched the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin F64 category at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in Switzerland on Tuesday (May 27).

Antil, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, achieved this feat with a stunning throw of 72.35 meters in the fifth round, adding another glorious feather to his growing legacy in para-javelin.

The competition began on a wobbly note for Sumit, as he opened with a foul throw. But the seasoned campaigner quickly found his rhythm, throwing 67.80m in his second attempt. He then breached the 70-meter mark with a 71.29m throw before sealing the gold with his fifth-round throw of 72.35 meters.

The event was a golden outing for the other Indian contingents as well

Gurjar Mahendra made history by breaking the world record in the Javelin F42 category with a 61.17m throw. Mina Vilas Pingane showcased her all-round performance in the F57 class, winning gold in the discus throw (16.13m), shot put (4.29m), and javelin (10.56m). Rising star Bhuvi Agarwal impressed with her double gold in the T20 category winning the long jump with 4.15m and the 400m in 1:12.23. Multi-event para-athlete Perumalsamy Santhanakumar bagged two golds in the T46 long jump (5.71m) and 400m (57.44s), along with a silver in the 100m sprint. Moorthy Pragadeeshwara Raja also contributed to the medal tally with a silver in the T11 400m (1:01.59) and a bronze in the 100m. Veteran Ravi Rangoli proved his consistency, winning golds in the F40 shot put (9.78m) and javelin (34.58m).

“This performance showcases the depth of Indian para-athletics. These athletes are not just medal-winners; they are redefining what’s possible and inspiring a nation.” Devendra Jhajharia, Chairperson of the Paralympic Committee of India was quoted saying to ANI.

These wins in multiple para-sports showcase how India is focusing on building, nurturing and maintaining para-athletes who could bring laurels to the nation.