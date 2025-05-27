Sumit Antil shines with Gold in F64 javelin event as Indian contingent enjoys stellar day at Nottwil

The competition began on a wobbly note for Sumit, as he opened with a foul throw. But the seasoned campaigner quickly found his rhythm, throwing 67.80m in his second attempt. He then breached the 70-meter mark with a 71.29m throw before sealing the gold with his throw of 72.35 meters.
India's ace para-athlete Sumit Antil clinched the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin F64 category at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in Switzerland on Tuesday (May 27).
Antil, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, achieved this feat with a stunning throw of 72.35 meters in the fifth round, adding another glorious feather to his growing legacy in para-javelin.
The competition began on a wobbly note for Sumit, as he opened with a foul throw. But the seasoned campaigner quickly found his rhythm, throwing 67.80m in his second attempt. He then breached the 70-meter mark with a 71.29m throw before sealing the gold with his fifth-round throw of 72.35 meters.
The event was a golden outing for the other Indian contingents as well
“This performance showcases the depth of Indian para-athletics. These athletes are not just medal-winners; they are redefining what’s possible and inspiring a nation.” Devendra Jhajharia, Chairperson of the Paralympic Committee of India was quoted saying to ANI.
These wins in multiple para-sports showcase how India is focusing on building, nurturing and maintaining para-athletes who could bring laurels to the nation.