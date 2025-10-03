/Stray dog bites foreign official, athlete at World Para Athletics Championships, safety concerns grow

After an unusual and alarming incident at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships 2025, where a stray dog bit a Kenyan official and an athlete, the organising committee moved swiftly to address the situation, according to sources. The committee ensured that immediate measures were taken to maintain the stadium’s safety and hygiene, reaffirming that the venue would remain "safe, hygienic, and fully operational" for the duration of the event.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the attack took place earlier in the day when a stray dog bit the Kenyan official during the morning practice session. The stadium authorities, alerted to the incident, wasted no time in reporting the issue to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In response, MCD quickly deployed two specialised dog-catching teams to the venue, sources added. These teams worked efficiently to capture the strays and remove them from the stadium premises.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘The situation was promptly addressed’, said a source involved in the operations. “The stray dogs were safely captured and relocated, ensuring that the event could continue without any further disruption. The MCD made sure to follow proper animal welfare protocols throughout the process.” The stray dogs were relocated to nearby shelter homes, where they will receive medical care and rehabilitation. Authorities emphasised that the dogs would not be put down and would instead be cared for in line with Delhi’s animal welfare norms.