Steve Smith shouldn't be in T20 team: Shane Warne questions Australia's selection after England defeat

Australia suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat against England in their Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. The Aussies were bundled out for a paltry 12 runs in 20 overs before Jos Buttler's stunning knock helped England chase down the target with as many as 8.2 overs to spare and end Australia's unbeaten run of two games in the tournament.

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warner lashed out at the team management for getting the selection and tactics wrong against England. Questioning the selection, Warne said he loves star batter Steve Smith but doesn't think he should be in Australia's T20 team at present.

Warne also criticised Australia for leaving all-rounder Mitchell Marsh out of the playing XI and sending Maxwell to bat at number four when wickets had fallen quickly against England. Warne took to Twitter to share his views after Australia's 8-wicket loss.

“Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn’t be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be !!” Warne said in a tweet.

Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn’t be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021 ×

Both England and Australia had headed into the encounter with two wins in a row in their first two Super 12 matches. However, Australia's winning streak was halted by Eoin Morgan & Co., who dominated the proceedings with the bat and the ball to earn a convincing win.

Also Read: Shardul to replace Hardik? India's predicted playing XI for New Zealand clash in T20 WC 2021

Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes wreaked havoc on the Australian batting line-up to pick up five wickets between them and skittle out the Aaron Finch-led side for 125. In reply, Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 32 balls laced with five fours and five sixes to take the team home comfortably. England are now at the top of the Group 1 points table with three wins from as many matches.