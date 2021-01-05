Steve Smith coaches himself: Justin Langer confident of star batsman returning to form

Steve Smith dominated Test cricket in the last decade but for the Aussie batsman, the last few Test matches have been nothing short of nightmare. Smith, in the ongoing Test series against India, has registered scores of 1, 1*, 0 and 8 as he witnesses a lean patch in his formidable batting career.

With Australia hoping that Smith returns back to his best in the last two Tests against Australia, head coach Justin Langer said that that it is about time Smith returns back to form while adding he never coaches the star Aussie batsman.

Langer said that Smith coaches himself while adding that he is going to work it and get out of the lean patch he is facing in his illustrious Test career.

Smith, who has had a superb record against India, suffered a dip in form after consecutive centuries in the three-match ODI series against India. With Australia looking to bounce back in the series after losing out in the Boxing Day Test, the hosts would be looking towards their talisman - Smith - for big runs.

Langer, in the virtual press conference, said "Imagine how good we will be when he does start batting - that's how I look at it. He hasn't had the best of series so far. He will be the first to admit that. My gosh, what I know about great players, the longer they miss out, the sooner they are coming good again. That puts a big smile on my face. How do you coach Steve? I don't coach Steve Smith. Steve Smith coaches himself and I am sure he is going to work it out."

Langer added, "Steve is always hitting a lot of balls. He did a lot leading up to it [MCG Test] but, again, there is nothing, even for the greatest of players, there is nothing that replaces time in the middle. And we know what a great problem solver he is, we know what a great player he is."

Australia, after winning the Adelaide Test in sensational fashion, was brought back to the earth by a resilient Indian team as they won the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets to equalise the series 1-1. But now both India and Australia would be eyeing an unassailable 2-1 lead in Sydney.