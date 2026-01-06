/Smith chases Bradman’s Ashes record with SCG ton as Australia take lead on day 3

Steve Smith doesn’t age, but even when he does, he does it like a fine wine. The veteran Australian batter completed his 37th Test hundred, his first in the ongoing Ashes and 13th against England, on day three of the Sydney Test, helping Australia take the first-inning lead. After Travis Head punished England with his third hundred of this series earlier in the day, Smith piled up more misery with his unbeaten 129, with Australia leading by 134 runs and three wickets remaining (for 514).

Smith’s hundred on Tuesday (Jan 6) places him second behind the great Sir Donald George Bradman for the most Ashes centuries, who sits at the top with 19 tons against England, six more than Smith. Not only this, but Smith is also second to him (Bradman has 5028 runs against ENG) for the most Ashes runs (3682*) and counting, surpassing England legend Jack Hobbs (3636).

Moreover, Smith’s unbeaten knock also helped him sit in the fourth place for a player with the most runs against a single opponent (England, in his case) in international cricket, having scored 5085 runs and counting in 90 matches.

Meanwhile, Australia began day three with Head and night watchman Michael Neser taking strides. Following Neser’s dismissal on 24 off Brydon Carse, the English seamer accounted for Usman Khawaja, playing his last Test, soon after on 17. Keeper-batter Alex Carey departed next on 16 before Cameron Green, and Smith added 71 for the seventh wicket, with Smith completing his record hundred in the meantime.



All-rounder Green got out on 37, with Smith and Beau Webster seeing off the remaining overs.



Earlier, Smith’s opponent and another batting giant, England’s Joe Root, slammed his 41st Test hundred in the first inning, his second of this summer Down Under, also making this the first-ever occasion when the two struck hundreds in the same match.

