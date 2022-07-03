Stefano Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios a 'bully' after feud during Wimbledon 2022 clash, Aussie responds

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas were involved in a heated clash during their third-round match at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday (July 02). It was a game marred with controversies and Kyrgios and Tsitsipas lost their cool against each other during the tense encounter. Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas went on to label Australian Kyrgios a 'bully' following his defeat against him and said the Aussie had an 'evil side' to his character.

There were more than three incidents that took place during the bad-tempered match between the duo as both players expressed their frustration on and off the court. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) in the game which lasted over three hours. Kyrgios was first warned for swearing by the referee before his 'constant bullying' forced Tsitsipas to try and hit him with a smash.

The Greek 4th seed didn't stop there and went on to express his anger on the court later by whacking a ball towards the crowd. The ball almost hit a fan in the stands and could have led to Tsitsipas being defaulted. His actions also saw the crowd present at Court One boo the world no.4.

The feud between Tsitsipas and Kyrgios continued post the game as they made jibes at each other during the post-match media conference. Tsitsipas was seemingly annoyed as he called out Kyrgios for bullying him and said the Australian had an evil side to him which can land him in trouble if exposed.

"Yeah, it's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it`s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him," Tsitsipas said at the post-match presser.

Kyrgios, who is known for his controversial antics on and off the pitch, laughed off Tsitsipas' comments against him and refuted the allegations of bullying. Kyrgios, who was fined $10,000 for spitting at a fan during his first-round match at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022, said Tsitsipas' comments prove he is 'just soft' and isn't a true competitor.

"I don't know what to say. I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium," said Kyrgios, who is in the last 16 for the fourth time," Kyrgios said responding to Tsitsipas.

"I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful. I was not drilling him with balls. To come in here and say I bullied him, that`s just soft. We're not cut from the same cloth. I go up against guys who are true competitors. I've got many friends in the locker room, just to let you know. I'm actually one of the most liked. I`m set. He's not liked. Let`s just put that there," he added.

