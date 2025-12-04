/Starc says Akram still pinnacle of left-arm pace despite becoming highest Test wicket-taker

Mitchell Starc lit up the opening day in Brisbane with a six-wicket haul that not only put Australia on top but also carried him past Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test history. The milestone arrived in classic Starc fashion, under lights, with the pink ball doing just enough while England scrambled to hold their innings together.

Before Starc even spoke about his achievement, Akram was the first to applaud him. The Pakistan legend posted on X: "Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career."

Wasim Akram, the man widely regarded as the greatest left-arm fast bowler, had passed the torch with generosity, setting the tone for the day.



Starc’s 6 for 71 marked his sixth five-wicket haul in day-night Tests, the most by any bowler. He now owns 87 wickets with the pink ball, far ahead of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins on 43 each. The haul pushed his overall tally to 418 wickets in 102 Tests, cementing him as Australia’s fourth-highest wicket-taker.

Only after stumps did Starc speak about his achievement. "Wasim is still the pinnacle and better," he said, keeping his reaction grounded despite a day full of numbers in his favour. He also admitted he still can’t quite decode why the pink ball works so well for him.