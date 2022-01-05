Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa retires from international cricket after considering family obligations

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced his international retirement with immediate effect. Rajapaksa, in his letter of resignation handed over to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said the decision to resign was taken after considering his family obligations.

"I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations," he said in his letter of resignation as per Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)."He also wished Sri Lanka Cricket continued success in its future endeavors," a statement from SLC read. Rajapaksa represented Sri Lanka, both in ODIs and T20Is.