Spain midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Pablo Paez Gavira, better known as Gavi, received an unusual hometown tribute after helping the national team lift the FIFA World Cup last week. The two players were rewarded with tomatoes equal to their body weight, celebrating a long-standing local tradition. Ruiz and Gavi, both natives of Los Palacios y Villafranca in Spain's Andalucia region, returned to their hometown on Tuesday following nationwide celebrations in Madrid. More than two million fans filled the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate Spain's second FIFA World Cup title.

The Los Palacios y Villafranca City Council organised a grand civic reception for the pair, recognising their achievements with the town's distinctive tradition of gifting local tomatoes matching each player's weight. Local reports also revealed plans to rename two football stadiums in their honour. The current Marismas Stadium will become ‘Fabian Ruiz’, while San Sebastian Stadium will be renamed "Pablo Paez Gavira 'Gavi'".

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Ruiz started his football career at Los Palacios CF, while Gavi joined the youth ranks of La Liara Balompie at the age of six. The two clubs currently play their home matches at the Marismas and San Sebastian stadiums, respectively. As part of the celebrations, Ruiz and Gavi are also expected to unveil a model of a monument that will be permanently installed on Juan Jose Vaquero Avenue. The tribute will honour both players alongside former Spain winger Jesus Navas, a member of the country's 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.