/Sour loser! Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali shows middle finger to opponent upon losing – Watch Video

Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali is in the news for making an obscene gesture to her opponent upon losing a game, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Facing Hong Kong’s Chung Y L in the Asian Junior Squash Tournament, the Pakistani athlete showed her the middle finger just after conceding a loss in the Round of 16 match in the Under-17 category. Although the game’s result is what should have been highlighted or talked about, Mehwish’s uncalled-for gesture is what broke the internet instead. Mehwish got knocked out of the tournament after losing 13-11, 5-11, 11-13 and 4-11.

To make things worse for her, she did not even shake hands with her opponent after the match, leaving her stranded in the middle, wondering what was happening.

However, social media was quick to react to Mehwish’s non-sporting spirit, tearing her for the obscene gesture she made, bringing shame to her and Pakistan on the global stage.

India-Pakistan sporting relations under scanner



The India-Pakistan relationship across all fronts, including diplomatic and sporting ties, has become sour since the Pahalgam terror attack episode late in April this year. Although India retaliated with ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting specific terror-based and military camps across Pakistan, which also led to a war-like situation between both countries, the Indian government took necessary steps to cut all ties with its neighbouring country.



On the contrary, several reports have suggested that they have allowed Pakistan to participate in the Hockey Asia Cup in India, with their counterpart claiming that any decision to travel across the border will depend on directives issued by the Pakistan government.

