SMAT 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy takes hattrick but Andhra Pradesh still lose to Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, playing his first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match for Andhra this season, took a hattrick on Friday (Dec 12) but his team still lost to Madhya Pradesh. Bowling the third over MP's chase, Reddy dismissed Harsh Gawli, Harpreet Singh, and Rajat Patidar on successive balls to claim his hattrick. MP, however, still went on to win the match by four wickets as they chased paltry 113-run target in 17.3 overs. Have a look at the wickets below:

Reddy out of favour with BCCI

Reddy made his debut for India in a 2024 T20I on the back of strong performance for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL. He scored a brilliant 74 in only his second T20I but has played only two more 20-over games since then with last of it coming against England in January this year where he did not get a chance to bat.

The batter was also in ODI squad for the recent three-match series in Australia but scores of 19 not out and eight in two matches he played got him dropped.