/SMAT 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to achieve THIS milestone

India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again proved why many see him as the next big star in world cricket. The young batter set another milestone by scoring his first-ever century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) during Bihar’s match against Maharashtra on Tuesday (Dec 2) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After a slow start to the 2025-26 SMAT season, where he made only 32 runs in his first three matches, the 14-year-old made a strong comeback.

On a difficult Eden Garden pitch, Suryavanshi stayed calm at the start and then shifted gears, ending with a superb innings of unbeaten 108 runs from 61 balls, including seven fours and as many sixes.

With this brilliant knock, Suryavanshi broke a 12-year-old record previously held by Vijay Zol, who also played for Maharashtra, to become the youngest player ever to score a century in the tournament history.

Youngest centuries in SMAT history

Name Age Team Opponent Runs Venue Year Vaibhav Suryavanshi 14 years, 250 days Bihar Maharashtra 108 Kolkata 2025 Vijay Zol 18 years, 118 days Maharashtra Mumbai 109 Ahmedabad 2013 Ayush Mhatre 18 years, 135 Days Mumbai Vidarbha 110 Lucknow 2025 Ayush Mhatre 18 years, 137 Days Mumbai Andhra Pradesh 104 Lucknow 2025 Shaik Rasheed 19 years, 25 Days Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh 100 Ranchi 2023

While Vaibhav grabbed the main headlines, another standout performance came from Ahmedabad, where Devdutt Padikkal smashed a brilliant century for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu.