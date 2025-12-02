Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /SMAT 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to achieve THIS milestone

SMAT 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to achieve THIS milestone

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 14:30 IST
SMAT 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to achieve THIS milestone

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

While Vaibhav grabbed the main headlines, another standout performance came from Ahmedabad, where Devdutt Padikkal smashed a brilliant century for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu. 

India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again proved why many see him as the next big star in world cricket. The young batter set another milestone by scoring his first-ever century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) during Bihar’s match against Maharashtra on Tuesday (Dec 2) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After a slow start to the 2025-26 SMAT season, where he made only 32 runs in his first three matches, the 14-year-old made a strong comeback.

On a difficult Eden Garden pitch, Suryavanshi stayed calm at the start and then shifted gears, ending with a superb innings of unbeaten 108 runs from 61 balls, including seven fours and as many sixes.

With this brilliant knock, Suryavanshi broke a 12-year-old record previously held by Vijay Zol, who also played for Maharashtra, to become the youngest player ever to score a century in the tournament history.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Youngest centuries in SMAT history

NameAgeTeamOpponentRunsVenueYear
Vaibhav Suryavanshi14 years, 250 daysBiharMaharashtra108Kolkata2025
Vijay Zol18 years, 118 daysMaharashtraMumbai109Ahmedabad2013
Ayush Mhatre18 years, 135 DaysMumbaiVidarbha110Lucknow2025
Ayush Mhatre18 years, 137 DaysMumbaiAndhra Pradesh104Lucknow2025
Shaik Rasheed19 years, 25 DaysAndhra PradeshArunachal Pradesh100Ranchi2023

Trending Stories

While Vaibhav grabbed the main headlines, another standout performance came from Ahmedabad, where Devdutt Padikkal smashed a brilliant century for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu.

Opening with Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal reached his century in just 45 deliveries. He stayed unbeaten on 102, hitting 10 fours and six sixes and helped his team to score a strong total of 245 for three in 20 overs.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics