/SMAT 2025-26: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes youngest to achieve THIS milestone

India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again proved why many see him as the next big star in world cricket. The young batter set another milestone by scoring his first-ever century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) during Bihar’s match against Maharashtra on Tuesday (Dec 2) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After a slow start to the 2025-26 SMAT season, where he made only 32 runs in his first three matches, the 14-year-old made a strong comeback.
On a difficult Eden Garden pitch, Suryavanshi stayed calm at the start and then shifted gears, ending with a superb innings of unbeaten 108 runs from 61 balls, including seven fours and as many sixes.
With this brilliant knock, Suryavanshi broke a 12-year-old record previously held by Vijay Zol, who also played for Maharashtra, to become the youngest player ever to score a century in the tournament history.
|Name
|Age
|Team
|Opponent
|Runs
|Venue
|Year
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|14 years, 250 days
|Bihar
|Maharashtra
|108
|Kolkata
|2025
|Vijay Zol
|18 years, 118 days
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai
|109
|Ahmedabad
|2013
|Ayush Mhatre
|18 years, 135 Days
|Mumbai
|Vidarbha
|110
|Lucknow
|2025
|Ayush Mhatre
|18 years, 137 Days
|Mumbai
|Andhra Pradesh
|104
|Lucknow
|2025
|Shaik Rasheed
|19 years, 25 Days
|Andhra Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh
|100
|Ranchi
|2023
While Vaibhav grabbed the main headlines, another standout performance came from Ahmedabad, where Devdutt Padikkal smashed a brilliant century for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu.
Opening with Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal reached his century in just 45 deliveries. He stayed unbeaten on 102, hitting 10 fours and six sixes and helped his team to score a strong total of 245 for three in 20 overs.