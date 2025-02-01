Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal joined a rare unfortunate club on Saturday (Feb 1) after he was dismissed twice in the same session during the opening contest against Australia. The rare spectacle happened on Day 4 of the contest as Sri Lanka tried to avoid defeat by an innings in the match. Interestingly, on both occasions, Nathan Lyon was the architect-in-chief for the Sri Lanka batter’s downfall.

Chandimal was dismissed twice in the same sessions

Playing on Day 4 of the match, Chandimal was the lone fighter for Sri Lanka in the first innings as he scored 72 off 139. However, chasing Australia’s mammoth 654 runs in the first innings, the Lankan side showed little resistance and were bowled out for 165. The veteran batter was dismissed on the second ball of the 50th over before the hosts were bundled out.

Having been bowled out for 165, Australia captain Steve Smith decided to inflict a follow-on Sri Lanka as they had a lead of 489 runs. Asked to bat for the second time in the match, Sri Lanka had a disastrous start to their innings as they lost Oshada Fernando (6) and Dimuth Karunaratne (0) in the opening two overs.

Unfortunately for Chandimal, he was dismissed for the second time when the team score was 75. This meant he was dismissed for the second time in the same session. Sri Lanka would then lose their path having lost wickets at consistent intervals.

At the time of writing Sri Lanka were 192/8 in their second innings with Jeffrey Vandersay (4) and Nishan Peiris (0) in the middle. The hosts still trail by 297 runs in the second innings with two wickets in hand. Currently, Australia look en route to one of the biggest Test wins in the red-ball format.