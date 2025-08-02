Shubman Gill falls shy of Gavaskar’s record tally as Atkinson gets his number on first ball after lunch – WATCH

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill fell shy of breaking batting hero Sunil Gavaskar’s record tally for most runs by an Indian in a Test series. Resuming batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal just after lunch on day three at the Oval, Gill, taking the stride against Gus Atkinson, was trapped in front of the wicket on the first delivery. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena raised his finger in no time, with Gill reviewing it straight away. Although the replays hinted at a slight deflection when the ball crossed the bat, the Ultra-Edge showed no spike, leaving Gill with no option but to walk back to the pavilion.

Gill finished his first series as the Indian Test captain with a whopping 754 runs across five Tests, the second-most by an Indian and just behind Gavaskar, who continues to hold the top spot and the record with 774 runs during the 1971 series against the West Indies. Gill, however, is also second on the list of captains with most runs in a Test series, with Sir Donald Bradman leading the chart with 810 runs against England (1936/37).

Meanwhile, Gill had the perfect start to this series. In his debut game as the new Test captain, Gill hammered twin hundreds in Leeds before smashing his career-best (269) in the second Test at Edgbaston. After a mediocre outing at Lord’s, Gill returned to form in the fourth Test in Manchester, hitting his third triple-digit score in the second innings.



Despite his mammoth outings, India trailed (1-2) leading into the fifth and final Test at the Oval. The Indian captain had two innings in London to go past Gavaskar and Bradman on separate lists, but failed to do so after scoring 21 and 11 across two innings.

India win first session on day three

After being reduced to 77 for two at stumps on the second day, the batting pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep made merry early on day three, with the fortune also favouring them. While Jaiswal completed yet another hundred in this series (in the second session), Akash Deep’s batting was all that made headlines in the first.

