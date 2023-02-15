Shikhar Dhawan not 'desperate' about national comeback, focused on leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan's stocks have gone down considerably following his poor run of form and the emergence of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Hence, Dhawan was last seen in action during India-Bangladesh ODIs and hasn't played a single international match in 2023. While many have written him off for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the senior batter hasn't lost hope and remains optimistic about featuring in Team India's squad for the showpiece event, to be held later this year in India. At present, the 37-year-old is focused on IPL 2023 where he will be leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Speaking on his ouster from the national side, Dhawan was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI, "They (ups and downs) are part of life. With time, with experience, you learn how to handle them with ease. I find a lot of strength in them. I did my best. If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine. That is why that person is there and I am not there. I am very happy and content wherever I am. I make sure my process goes on strong. Of course, there is always a chance of me coming back to the side."

The left-hander further opined, "If it comes (comeback) it is good, if it doesn't come that is also good. I have achieved a lot and I am happy with that. Whatever has to come will come. I don't get desperate about it." Dhawan, who has represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, added, "My IPL preparation is going on well. I was in Bangalore for 10 days. The focus was on fitness. With the IPL coming up, I will join the camp in Mohali on February 24 and then we regroup again later on and get going. I am in a very good state of mind and looking forward to leading from the front."