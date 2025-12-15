/Shaheen Afridi sends THIS warning to teammate Mohammad Rizwan ahead of BBL clash

The Big Bash League 2025-26 is in full swing, and the match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades on 15 December in Geelong has already made headlines, not just for cricketing action but also for on-field banter between Pakistan teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan. Afridi, playing for Brisbane Heat, will face his national team colleague Rizwan, who keeps wickets for Melbourne Renegades. Before the game, Afridi issued a spirited warning to Rizwan during a Fox Cricket show interaction.

When told that Rizwan had threatened to hit him out of the park, Afridi laughed and confidently responded, “I will not allow him to do that.” This playful exchange set the tone for what looks set to be an exciting contest. Their rivalry dates back to the Champions Trophy 2025, where Rizwan had scolded Afridi for a loose delivery to Tom Latham that resulted in a boundary. Though a minor incident, it created an on-field dynamic that fans have followed closely.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite these competitive moments, Afridi and Rizwan share a strong bond off the field. In fact, Afridi revealed that he discussed taking on the ODI captaincy with Rizwan before making his decision, showing mutual respect between the two. The upcoming BBL clash will see Afridi swinging the new ball aggressively, aiming to challenge the Renegades’ batters, especially Rizwan. Fans can expect intense cricketing action paired with moments of on-field tension, making this debut season match even more entertaining.