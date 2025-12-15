/Pakistan's premium pacer Afridi removed from attack in horror BBL debut - Here's why!

In an utterly disastrous BBL debut for Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, he was asked to stop his spell after bowling just 2.4 overs in Brisbane Heat’s 2025-26 clash against Melbourne Renegades. Afridi, making his Big Bash League debut, had a rough outing in Geelong. In the 18th over of the Renegades’ innings, he bowled two waist-high full tosses; one each to Tim Seifert and Ollie Peake, which were deemed dangerous, forcing Heat captain Nathan McSweeney to bowl the final two deliveries of the over. Afridi finished with figures of 0-43, including three no-balls and two wides, in a debut that started with promise but quickly turned into a nightmare.

The young pacer initially showed control, bowling three dot balls in the second over, but struggled to maintain line and length as the innings progressed. He was brought back in the 13th over during the Renegades’ power surge, but conceded 19 runs before his horror 18th over. His debut highlighted the challenges international bowlers face when adapting to fast-paced T20 conditions in Australia.

Mohammad Rizwan, Afridi’s Pakistan teammate, also made his BBL debut for the Renegades but had a quiet day with the bat, scoring only four runs before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley. Meanwhile, Seifert and Peake punished the Heat attack, scoring 102 off 56 balls and 57 off 29 balls, respectively, helping the Renegades post a massive 212 for 5.