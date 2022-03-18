Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says gala fine will help under-privileged youth

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Friday he expects a fine for missing last year`s FIA gala awards ceremony to be put towards helping improve diversity in motorsport. The Briton skipped the governing body`s presentation after a controversial final race of the season in Abu Dhabi that denied him a record eighth title and handed it instead to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen. Attendance is mandatory to the top three in the championship.

Hamilton told reporters ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix that he had met new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "There will be some sort of fine regarding the gala but we`ve worked together to make sure the money will be put towards youth from under-privileged backgrounds getting into motorsport," said the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton, the sport`s only Black driver, has pushed hard for diversity and wider access to motorsport after emerging from an under-privileged background to become one of the world`s highest-paid athletes. He set up a commission in 2020 and last year made a personal pledge of 20 million pounds ($26.25 million) towards a new Mission 44 foundation supporting under-represented young people in Britain.