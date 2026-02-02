In a shokcing and disrespectful incident, Italy's top flight football league Serie A wa literally hit by a flare during leage leaders Inter Milan's match at Cremonese on Sunday (Feb 1). The away (Inter Milan) fans threw a flare during the match which hit home goalie Emil Audero. The match was halted for a few minutes before it resumed. Audero, thankfully, was able to continue after not getting a serious burn or injury. Inter players, during the stoppage in the second half, pleaded their fans to behave after the shameful incident. The away side, in the end, went on to win the match 2-0.

Inter Milan fans throw flare and hit Cremonese golie Audero in Serie A

The incident happened in the second half with the play happening in the middle area. A flare was thrown by away fans into the penalty area of home team which hit golie Audero. The goalkeeper immediately attended by the medical staff who ran onto the field. Audero, who wasin visble pain and shock after being hit by the flare, was able to come back and continue was a cut on hi right leg. He, however, was appeared to be telling the medical staff and he is not able to hear from his right ear. Have a look at the video of the incident below:

How did Inter vs Cremonese match proceed after flare incident

Inter Milan won the match 2-0 with both the goals coming in the first half, well before the flare incident. For them, Lautaro Martinez scored in the 16th minute before Piotr Zielinski doubled the lead in the 31st minute. Cremonese had the chance to half their deficit after the flare incident but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.