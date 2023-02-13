Scottie Scheffler reclaims top ranking from Rory McIlroy after Phoenix Open win

Scottie Scheffler knocked Rory McIlroy off the top of the world rankings on Sunday after the Masters champion retained his Phoenix Open title in Arizona. Scheffler carded a final round of six-under-par 65 for a 19 under total to claim his fifth PGA Tour title and regain the number one ranking he had held for 30 weeks until October. Canada's Nick Taylor also carded a final round of 65 to finish two strokes adrift. "It feels pretty good," Scheffler, 26, said. "I'm just proud of how I fought. I didn't have my best stuff, but I grinded it out. "Bad shots are going to come. You're not going to play 72 holes of perfect golf. A lot of it is how you respond."