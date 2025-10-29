Saudi Arabia is the official host of FIFA World Cup 2024 and the country has some otherworldly plans one of the stadiums which will host the matches. The football world cup, a quadrennial event, is one of the biggest sporting tournaments to be played in the world and Saudi Arabia is leaving no stone unturned to make it an unforgettable experience for the fans. One of the stadiums the host country is planning to build will be not on the ground but 1,150 ft (350 metres) above the earth surface.

Saudi plans stadium above the ground for FIFA World Cup 2034

The planned stadium, called NEOM, will be built in planned city The Line with an overall investment of US $1 billion. The stadium photos, which are a glimpse of how it would look, were posted by NEOM's social media X account and are going viral for what seems an engineering marvel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The stadium will have a capacity of 46,000 people and the construction will start by 2027 with an expected completion date of 2032. It will host various FIFA World Cup matches including group stage, Round of 32, Round of 16 and the quarter-finals.

What else about the Sky Stadium?

The stadium is expected to run on renewable energy which is expected to be generated from solar and wind mills, given the vast desert area in the Middle Eastern country. It will also use green revolution material in construction, as reported by Saudi-based Construction Review magazine. The stadium will also have state-of-the-art lighting, cooling and digital fan experience technology.