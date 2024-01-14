Satwik-Chirag vs Liang-Wang: How to watch Malaysia Open Badminton 2024 Final LIVE in India on mobile, TV

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reached the Malaysia Open 2024 Finals. India's top doubles shuttlers will clash with Liang Wi Keng and Wang Chang of China on Sunday (Jan 14) at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Indian duo defeated world champion pair Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the semi-final match that lasted 47 minutes and secured their place in the finals.

Meanwhile, Liang and Wang reached the finals after they ousted Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the second semi-final match that lasted 50 minutes.

Previously, Satswiksairaj and Chirag have clashed with the Chinese pair Liang and Wang four times. Of which, the Indian pair has managed to win only once against the Chinese duo. Liang and Wang have a 3-1 advantage over Satwik and Chirag. They defeated the Indian duo in the Malaysia Open semi-final last year.

They have locked horns four times in 2023. First they met in China Masters Finals, where Liang and Wang defeated Ranikreddy and Shetty. Later, the Chinese duo lost to Satswiksairaj and Chirag in the Korea Open semi-final. But in the next two meetings in All England Open and Malaysia Open, Liang and Wang ousted the Indian duo.

Here's everything you need to know about Satwik-Chirag vs Liang-Wang, Malaysia Open Badminton 2024 finals.

What time will the Satwik-Chirag vs Liang-Wang Malaysia Open Badminton Final match start?

The Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, Malaysia Open 2024 Final, is the fifth match in order of play on Court I. It will begin after the Men's Singles Final.

The first match of the quarter-final will commence at 11:30 pm IST. Thus, Satwik-Chirag's match will begin around 03:30 pm IST on Sunday (Jan 14).

Where can I watch Satwik-Chirag in Malaysia Open Badminton 2024 Final in India on TV?

Sports 18 will telecast the Malaysia Open Badminton 2024 Final between Satwik-Chirag and Liang-Wang live on Sunday (Jan 14).

How to watch Satwik-Chirag in Malaysia Open Badminton 2024 Final in India on mobile?

JioCinema will also broadcast the Malaysia Open Badminton 2024 Final between Satwik-Chirag and Liang-Wang live on Sunday (Jan 14).