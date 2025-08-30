/Salman Nizar tears record books with 6 sixes, 40 runs in one over in KCL 2025 - WATCH

Hitting six sixes in an over remains a rarity and luxury for any batter. Calicut Globsters’ batter Salman Nizar, in Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025, took it to another level, scoring 40 runs in an over, including smashing six shots over the boundary lines. The left-handed batter entered the record books with his momentous outing, hitting 11 sixes in 12 balls faced, remaining unbeaten on 86 off 26 balls, including 12 maximums and no boundaries. Taking on the medium pacer, Abhijeet Praveen of Adani Trivandrum Royals in the last over of the innings, Salman did the unthinkable.

The left-hander began the over with an overhead six to long off. One wide and two off a no ball on the next two deliveries added four runs to the tally before Salman went berserk on the remaining five balls. He hit his second six of that over at deep backward point before timing the next across the deep cover, much to loud cheers from the dressing room. He hit the fourth six over deep midwicket before launching onto the off side off a wide Yorker to make it five in a row.

Having already smashed 34 runs off five balls, he had a chance to rewrite history books, and with a final six in the same area (over deep backward point), Salman created KCL and cricket history.

That, however, wasn’t only the highest point of his inning, as before that over, he had smashed IPL fame Basil

Thampi for five consecutive sixes in the penultimate over to all parts of the ground.



Salman started with a six at deep backward point before hitting the next over extra cover; two on deep midwicket and one on long off saw him complete 30 off just boundaries in that over. He took a single on the last ball and took strike in the final over to tear the record books.



His out-of-the-world innings helped his team post a fighting 186 for six in 20 overs, which they also defended, winning the game by 13 runs.

