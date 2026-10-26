/SA vs AUS: Gerald Coetzee replaces Anrich Nortje in South Africa's squad for 3rd Test

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is set to return to Test cricket after nearly two years, having been named in South Africa’s playing XI for the third and final Test against Australia as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje. The rest of the South African team remains unchanged from the side that secured an innings and 31-run victory in the second Test at Gqeberha. The series is currently tied 1-1, with Australia winning the opening match by 214 runs. The deciding Test will be played in Cape Town.

Nortje has been ruled out due to a mild groin injury sustained on the fourth morning of the second Test at St George’s Park. He left the field midway through his fourth over and did not return for the remainder of the match.

Meanwhile, Australia have released Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper from their Test squad so they can join their respective teams for the Sheffield Shield.

Maddinson will represent New South Wales in their match starting Friday, while Harper will play for Victoria against Queensland from Saturday. Harper was initially called up as wicketkeeping cover after Josh Inglis suffered a fractured finger.

Also Read - Sahibzada replaces Saim Ayub in Pakistan squad for remainder of ODI tri-series

Trending Stories

Maddinson managed scores of 0, 48, 0 and 8 in his four innings during the series. His departure could open the door for Matt Renshaw to return to the top of the batting order alongside Travis Head. Meanwhile, Steven Smith is set to undergo a fitness test ahead of the series decider.