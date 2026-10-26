/Devdutt Padikkal 199 puts India A ahead by 284; presses claim for Test no. 3 spot

Devdutt Padikkal has made a compelling case for India’s Test number three spot following a sensational 199 against New Zealand A in the ongoing 1st unofficial Test in Lincoln. Padikkal led India A's charge on the third day of this four-day game, stitching a 215-run stand with Sai Sudharsan for the third wicket. Later, he added another 124 runs for the fifth wicket with uncapped Yash Rathod before falling on 199 to a controversial umpiring decision.



Trailing by 204 in the first innings, India A scored 488 for eight at stumps with one day of play left, leading by 284 runs.

Padikkal kept his composure and played brilliant cricket to revive India A after they were reduced to 10 for two late on the second day. The left-hander carried his international form seamlessly into the red-ball fixture. With 199 in the second innings, he has pressed his case ahead of fellow contender Sudharsan for the number three spot in India’s Test team for the New Zealand series.

WATCH Padikkal's Dismissal -

Padikkal brought up his hundred by smashing an overhead six off Jayden Lennox in 128 balls. He played 248 balls, hitting three sixes and 24 fours in his marathon outing, making headlines all over.



Sudharsan, who returned to the red-ball setup after missing the away Sri Lanka Tests with a hamstring injury, also impressed with a gritty 91 off 184 balls, hitting 12 fours.



Meanwhile, Rathod, India’s top scorer with 44 in the first innings, completed his fifty (66) in the second before nicking one to part-timer Dean Foxcroft while attempting a cut shot.



India’s lower order contributed too, with Washington Sundar remaining unbeaten at 51 off 75 balls and seamers Anshul Kamboj (23) and Auqib Nabi (38) contributing with the bat.

