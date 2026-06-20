/Ronaldinho is back! Brazilian legend set for surprise return with Italian club

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho is set to begin a new chapter in football after agreeing to join Italian Serie C club Ravenna FC, more than a decade after stepping away from professional football. According to reports from Italy, the 46-year-old will be officially unveiled during a special event in Miami on June 23. However, uncertainty remains over the exact nature of his involvement with the club and whether he will return to competitive action on the pitch next season.

“New colours, same smile,” Ronaldinho said. “I can’t wait to be able to dance on the ball again to write a new story together with Ignazio and the whole Cipriani family. Football has always been a source of joy for me, I want to bring the same spirit to Ravenna.” The Brazilian icon retired from professional football after a brief spell with Fluminense in 2015 and has not played a competitive match since September 26 of that year. Ravenna owner Ignazio Cipriani expressed his excitement over Ronaldinho's arrival and revealed the former midfielder had long been one of his biggest inspirations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“He was my idol growing up, and his impact on the game extends far beyond football. “Beyond what he brings to the club, I hope his involvement inspires a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna FC and become part of what we’re building for the future.” Ronaldinho joins a club that has previously featured several notable Italian football figures, including Christian Vieri, Fabio Cannavaro, Alberto Gilardino and Vincenzo Montella.