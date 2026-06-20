/Australia Coach Tony Popovic slams referee after Australia’s 2-0 loss to USA at FIFA World Cup 2026

Australia coach Tony Popovic criticised the officiating after the Socceroos suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash, with the co-hosts booking their place in the Round of 32. The United States became the second team after Mexico to secure qualification for the knockout stage, maintaining a perfect record with two wins from two matches. The victory lifted the Americans to six points at the top of Group D, while Australia remained on three points despite the defeat.

"I think today was, I wouldn't say the best day for the referee," Popovic told reporters after the match, according to Fox Sports. The Australian coach's criticism focused on the United States' second goal, scored in the 43rd minute by Alex Freeman, the son of former NFL player Antonio Freeman. Freeman headed home following a free-kick situation. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but after a VAR review, officials overturned the decision and awarded the goal.

Australian players argued that their goalkeeper had been impeded or that an offside offence had occurred. However, the review stood, giving the hosts a crucial two-goal cushion before halftime. Tensions rose late in the match when Australia's Harry Souttar and American striker Folarin Balogun became involved in a heated confrontation. Referee Felix Zwayer intervened and issued yellow cards to Balogun, Souttar and Australia's Jacob Italiano to restore order.

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Australia finished the match with four yellow cards, while the United States collected three bookings. Zwayer also attracted attention in the closing stages when he appeared to suffer cramp and briefly went down on the pitch. Players from both teams assisted the 45-year-old German referee before play resumed.

Despite his criticism of the officiating, Popovic acknowledged that Australia had been outplayed for large periods of the contest and pointed to his team's sluggish start as a decisive factor. "I don't know if it's the occasion, but we looked sluggish, heavy-legged ... They won every duel, they won every second ball, and when you do that, it makes it very difficult to gain any momentum. And then we conceded two soft goals," he said.