Rohit Sharma slams 100 against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma slammed another century on Tuesday, January 24 off 83 balls. Sharma was shortly sent pavilion by bowler Michael Bracewell as he bowled him out at score 101 Team India is benefiting greatly from the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. On Tuesday, the pair achieved their third consecutive fifty-plus opening wicket stand in ODIs and their fourth overall in the current series against New Zealand. After Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first, the New Zealanders decided to bowl first, and Rohit and Shubman have really attacked their bowlers. Shubman Gill also scored a hundred in the match shortly after Sharma's 100 in the 3rd ODI match between IND vs NZ.

With his another century against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma has become the batsman with third-highest number of centuries in all formats in his name after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

In Hyderabad's opening ODI match against New Zealand, Rohit and Gill put on a 60-run opening wicket partnership until Rohit was bowled out for 34 by Tickner. During this time, Gill became the game's youngest player to score an ODI double century (208). In the second ODI in Raipur, Gill and Rohit combined for a first-wicket score of 72 runs. In this game, India batted second and needed to score 209 runs to win.