IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma goes level with Rahul Dravid for most international hundreds after Dhramsala heroics
Rohit Sharma Hundred: Having made a good start to his innings on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test, Rohit got to his hundred in the first session on Friday, which saw him go level with Rahul Dravid for most international tons. The Indian skipper was however dismissed immediately after reaching the three-figure mark having been scalped by opposite number Ben Stokes.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a monumental Day 2 of the Dharamsala Test after he smashed his 12th Test ton against England on Friday (Mar 8). Having made a good start to his innings on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test, Rohit got to his hundred in the first session on Friday, which saw him go level with Rahul Dravid for most international tons. The Indian skipper was however dismissed immediately after reaching the three-figure mark having been scalped by opposite number Ben Stokes.
Rohit joins Dravid
On the final ball of the 58th over, Rohit got a run to bring up his hundred which saw him go level with the current Indian coach for most hundreds at the international level. He now has 48 tons in all three formats with just 12 coming in the red-ball format. His favourite format is the 50-over where he has scored 33 while five tons have come in the T20Is.
Most International tons for India
100 - Sachin Tendulkar
80 - Virat Kohli
48 - Rahul Dravid
48 - Rohit Sharma
38 - Virender Sehwag
38 - Sourav Ganguly
Unlike Rohit, Dravid’s tons came in the Test and ODI format only with 36 coming in the red-ball. On 12 occasions Dravid scored hundreds in the ODI format. His only T20I game saw him score 31 runs against England in August 2011. Currently, India’s Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart for most international tons with 100 while Virat comes next on 80.
What happened in the match so far?
Alongside Rohit, Shubman Gill also scored his fourth Test ton continuing to impress after a rough patch. He too like Rohit did not last for long and was dismissed soon after getting the three-figure mark. India at the time of writing were 313/3 and are on course for a massive first-innings lead. For England Shoaib Bashir, Ben Stokes and James Anderson were the wicket-takers. Anderson at the time of writing needs one more wicket to reach 700 Test wickets.