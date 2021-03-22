'Reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar': Michael Vaughan on Team India openers

Virat Kohli was seen pairing up with Rohit as India's openers in the fifth T20I against England in Ahmedabad. The decision turned out to be a match-winning one as he along with Rohit Sharma gave India a very strong start in the series decider against England.

Virat smashed unbeaten 80 runs in 52 balls powering India to a massive total of 224 runs by the end of the first innings. Former England Michael Vaughan captain was impressed by the opening pair and said that they reminded him of ‘Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar’.

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck and stumble across the right batting order. India have done that with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening. I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. In a T20 inning, you have 120 balls to spread across your players so if you are India then you want Virat and Rohit to face the maximum amount. The rest of the Indian line up can go for it because they know Virat will play in such a solid way,” Vaughan wrote in an article for Telegraph.

“The other three batsmen around Virat today scored 135 runs in 68 balls. He scored 80 off 52 so it was the perfect T20 innings. India learned from the fourth game when Kohli came in and there was not enough time left in the innings.”