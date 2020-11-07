Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for novel coronavirus, as per club's statement on Saturday. This news comes ahead of their crucial La Liga clash against Valencia on Sunday.

Also read: Barcelona's presidential candidate asks Lionel Messi to take pay cut due to club debts

Hazard has been a constant absentee in Madrid squad. First, injuries and now, the virus. The Belgian star has in just three games in 2020-21. Casemiro, on the other hand, has not missed a single game for Madrid this season. The Brazilian mid-fielder has featured in every match in all competitions this term, trained with their team-mates on Friday in preparation for the trip to the Mestalla.

"Real Madrid CF informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning," the LaLiga champions said in a statement.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests. Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning," it added.