Real Madrid announce French striker Karim Benzema to leave club this summer after 14 seasons

In a shocking turn of events, French striker Karim Benzema has decided to leave Real Madrid this summer after spending 14 seasons with LaLiga giants. The club broke the news in an official statement, posted on its social media handles, saying, ‘Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club.’ 🚨 BREAKING: Karim Benzema LEAVES Real Madrid. Official statement confirms club and player decision. #Benzema pic.twitter.com/633WRATTYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023 × Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, aged 21, and after 14 seasons and countless achievements, departs as one of the club’s most decorated players. This statement, meanwhile, came days after he, during a public presser, announced that ‘for now he is in Madrid’ amid reports of him moving to Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid captain has won numerous trophies, 25 to be precise at the club, including 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups. Having won almost that is there to win in club football at this level Benzema leaves Madrid with 647 appearances and 353 goals – which is also the second-most by any player in the club’s history.

As per the reports, Benzema has followed his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s path of joining Saudi Pro League following a lucrative offer from the gulf. Karim Benzema, invited to Saudi next week in order to prepare his move to Al Ittihad as new star of Arabian league. 🚨⚪️🇸🇦 #Benzema



The announcement is expected next week if all goes to plan — it could be Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tRs20EXleU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023 × Benzema is the current Ballon d’Or winner and also the UEFA Player of the Year, in addition to winning Pichichi Trophy 2022 and getting included in the FIFA FIFPRO Eleven. These awards followed him after a superb previous where Benzema helped Real Madrid win its 14th Champions League title – most by any team in the tournament’s history. With 15 goals in the competition he was the highest goal-scorer.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club statement added.

As announced by the club, ‘Next Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 noon, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.’ Comunicado Oficial: Benzema.#RealMadrid. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 4, 2023 × Benzema last scored against Rayo Vallecano in a 2-1 league win at home, as Madrid stood second on the LaLiga standings behind winners Barcelona with 77 points from 37 games.