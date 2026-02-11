/Ashwin brings THIS batting rule in defence for Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's 'chucking' claims by Shreevats Goswami

In a strange turn of events, Pakistani off-spinner Usman Tariq has found support in former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin over his controversial bowling action, which social media accused of chucking following his team’s match against the USA on Wednesday (Feb 10) in Colombo. Not only the cricket fans, but one of the former IPL batters, Shreevats Goswami, also took note of his distinctive ‘pause and deliver’ action, drawing comparisons with football, where the players aren’t allowed to pause before taking a penalty.

Tariq’s action again came under scrutiny since Cameron Green mocked it ‘for chucking’ during Pakistan’s home T20Is against Australia, with social media tearing into it on Wednesday. While he was Pakistan’s best bowler on the day, picking up three wickets for 27 runs in his four overs and helping his team with the win, he faced online flak from Goswami, who took to his X handle to question the pause he takes before delivering, asking, ‘How is this ok?’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action - all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously! #WorldCup2026,” Goswami wrote on his social media handle, to which Ashwin was quick to respond, bringing out one batting rule in defence for Tariq’s questionable pause and action.



“Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can switch-hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after committing to bat on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?” Ashwin reacted. “In fact, the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire. They should first change that rule.”

Meanwhile, the ICC regulations state that a bowler’s elbow extension must not exceed 15 degrees between the arm reaching horizontal and the point of release, a clause the fans often bring up while accusing Tariq of chucking.



The off-spinner, however, previously addressed the chucking issue, explaining that the bend in his arm is natural.



“I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally,” Tariq said in an earlier interview with MYK Sports. “I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arm and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue.”

