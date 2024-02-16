Rajkot Test Day 2: Ben Duckett slams ton after Ashwin's 500th Test scalp as match hangs in balance

England have given a perfect response to India on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test after scoring a quickfire hundred to counter the hosts. The day headlined by Ravichandran Ashwin’s 500th Test wicket saw England give a perfect response as they closed the day at 207/2 having initially bowled out India for 445. The visitors still trail India by 238 runs with Duckett unbeaten on 133. Both India and England will now look forward to Day 3 with the match reaching the decisive stage.

An assertive century from Ben Duckett ensured that England finished strong at the end of the second day's play.

