Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, French Open 2020: Preview, Live streaming and telecast details

Rafael Nadal is set to lock horns with Diego Schwartzman in the first semi-final of French Open 2020 with the match promising to be a thrilling contest.

The match between Nadal and Schwartzman will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on October 9 (Friday) as the Spanish ace eyes his 19th Grand Slam title and a record 13th trophy at the Roland Garros.

Nadal and Schwartzman have played against each other 10 times. But it is Nadal who have dominated the head-to-head encounters with nine wins under his belt as compared to Argentine’s one.

However, a major shock could be on cards given Schwartzman defeated Nadal at the Rome Masters in September and hardcore Nadal fans would be hoping that the Spaniard gets his revenge on Friday.

When and where will the French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman men’s singles semi-final match be played?

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman semi-final match in men’s singles of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros at a tentative start time of 06:20 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman men’s singles semi-final match?

The French Open 2020 match between Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will be live on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD.

Where to watch live streaming of French Open 2020 match between Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman men’s singles semi-final?

Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman match in French Open 2020.