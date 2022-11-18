Rafael Nadal reacts after Novak Djokovic granted visa to take part in Australian Open 2023
Rafael Nadal reacts after Novak Djokovic granted visa to take part in Australian Open 2023.
Spaniard Rafael Nadal shared his take after his arch-rival Novak Djokovic was granted visa to take part in Australian Open 2023. Here's what he said:
Novak Djokovic had a torrid time at the start of 2022. Landing in Australia to defend his Australian Open title, the Serbian was in for a shock as he was kept in a detention centre, due to his unvaccinated status, and deported back to his home country prior to the start of the competition. This led to him being handed a three-year visa ban. However, things have turned in his favour recently with Djokovic's visa ban being overturned and he will now be eligible to take part in the 2023 Australian Open.
Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal has now opened up on the Serbian's visa being overturned. Speaking to the media after beating Casper Ruud in ATP Finals 2022, the Spaniard Nadal said, “I always said the same. Tennis is better when the best players are on the court. At the end, we don't have to create many stories. Even if was a big mess what happened last year in Australia, was not good for our sport. That was past. Roger is not playing anymore. I missed a lot of Grand Slams for injuries. Last year Novak was not able to play there. That's past."
“What's next is Novak will be able to play again. That's the best news possible, especially knowing that now the virus is more under control - seems - around the world. So why not? Happy for him. Happy for the tournament. Happy for the fans. That's it," he added.
Currently, both Nadal and Djokovic have been in action in the ongoing ATP Tour Finals. While the Spaniard has been eliminated with defeats in his opening two group stage matches, Djokovic has proceeded into the semi-finals and will face Taylor Fritz on Saturday (November 19). At present, he has locked horns with fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in his last round-robin game with the Russian already out of the competition.