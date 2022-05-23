Qatar's World Cup audience projected to be 5 billion, claims FIFA president Gianni Infantino

The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday. The TV audience for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.

The forthcoming showpiece event is set to kick off later this year. It will commence on November 21 and conclude on December 18. France are the reigning champions after beating Crotia in the 2018 edition's finale.