PSG looking to extend Lionel Messi's stay by a year, Argentina captain to decide post Qatar 2022: Report

While Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United continues to remain a mystery for one and all, Lionel Messi is also making heads turn on whether he would stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for another year or not.

Earlier, it was reported that the French club is keen to release both Neymar and Messi and revamp their squad around superstar Kylian Mbappe. It is now being reported that PSG is keen to offer a contract extension to Messi. The club is looking to extend Messi's stay by a year. As per a report in Marca, PSG have hinted to the 35-year-old superstar footballer that they are planning to offer him a fresh contract. While the offer hasn't officially been presented as of now, the Argentine captain has stressed that he will make a final decision regarding his stay post the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, to be held later this year.

ALSO READ | UNBELIEVABLE! Saudi club makes irresistible offer for Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

For the unversed, Messi would still have about six more months in his contract by the time Qatar 2022 comes to an end. Thus, he would have the option of exploring the market before making the final call. Amid all this, there are reports also surfacing online that Messi's boyhood club Barcelona is eager to resign him. If there is any truth to such claims, the Argentine might go back to his former club and finish off his stellar career with the Spanish giants. His exit from Barcelona had made heads turn and it was quite an emotional moment for Messi.

At PSG, Messi hasn't been at his usual best. While many blame the former manager Mauricio Pochettino for not making full use of his abilities, the Argentine was also not at his consistent best and only returned with 14 goals across 34 competitions in his maiden season -- ending with the worst-ever season in his professional career. Winning the Ligue 1 title with the club was the only bright spot for Messi in 2021/22 season.