/Premier League | Arsenal vs West Ham VAR decision controversy - Was referee right to disallow goal?

Arsenal inched closer to their maiden Premier League title in more than a decade with a critical 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday (May 10). The win sent Arsenal (79) five points clear of second-place Manchester City (74) with two games left for the Gunners and three for the City. The match against West Ham, however, would be remembered the most for the 95th VAR decision drama which eventually culminated in West Ham, fighting to avoid relegation, being denied a goal that could have turned Arsenal's win into a 1-1 draw. The referee saw 17 replays before disallowing the goal and the decision has not gone down well among the fans.

What happened during Arsenal vs West Ham VAR drama?

The game saw no goals being scored for the 82 of 90 minutes before Leandro Trossard scored one in the 83th minute, giving Arsenal an edge. In the 95th minute though, West Ham substitute Callum Wilson scored on a corner but it wasn't that simple. In the melee of bodies crammed near the goal post, it was always going to be difficult.

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Chris Kavanagh, match referee disallowed the equalizer after VAR referee Darren England spotted a foul by West Ham's Pablo on Arsenal goalie David Raya. The Gunners goalkeeper had an arm across his throat as he tried to save the goal amid the swarm of bodies with players from both sides pulling and wrestling each other down. Have a look at the video below:

Chris Kavanagh, match referee disallowed the equalizer after VAR referee Darren England spotted a foul by West Ham's Pablo on Arsenal goalie David Raya. The Gunners goalkeeper had an arm across his throat as he tried to save the goal amid the swarm of bodies with players from both sides pulling and wrestling each other down. Have a look at the video below:

What did the coaches say about the win?

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was congratulated the refs for making 'brave but right call' of disallowing the goal and said: "I think is very brave but very consistent with what they’ve been talking about all season. When I have to be critical, I have been. Today, I have to praise them, at least for giving the option to a referee to decide – away from the lights and the chaos, to give clarity to him to make the right call. The goal has to be disallowed. So congratulations because they made a big call in very, very difficult circumstances."